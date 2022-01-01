Tuscaloosa American restaurants you'll love
Must-try American restaurants in Tuscaloosa
More about Baumhower’s Victory Grille
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Wesleys Hot Lips
|$14.99
|Fried Pickles
|$7.99
|Triple Play Cheese Fries
|$9.49
More about Twelve25
Twelve25
1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Bavarian Pretzel
|$12.00
Large Pretzel with house cheese sauce, honey mustard
|Wing
|$6.00
Eight (8) Wings:
Choice of buffalo, chili-lime, habanero-mango, barbecue, or lemon pepper
|Sliders
|$8.00
Mini Bama: american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion or
Chicken and waffles: fried chicken, maple butter sauce
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Mugshots Grill & Bar
511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|POW POW SHRIMP
|$8.99
A generous portion of shrimp, lightly battered and fried, tossed in our sweet n' spicy sauce.
|STEAK BURGER
|$12.49
Sirloin steak chopped and grilled with onions and bell peppers, melted swiss cheese, served on top of our fresh grilled patty, with mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
|STUS MUSHROOM BURGER
|$10.29
Sauteed mushrooms, melted swiss cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato, and red onion. Add hickory smoked bacon for an extra .99.
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower's Victory Grille
500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Large Wings
|$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Small Wings
|$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
|Fried Chicken Tenders
|$10.99
More about Urban Cookhouse
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Pepper Patch Salad
|$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Lime Marinated Steak & Rice
|$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.