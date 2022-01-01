Tuscaloosa bars & lounges you'll love

Must-try bars & lounges in Tuscaloosa

Baumhower’s Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wesleys Hot Lips$14.99
Fried Pickles$7.99
Triple Play Cheese Fries$9.49
More about Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Twelve25 image

 

Twelve25

1225 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bavarian Pretzel$12.00
Large Pretzel with house cheese sauce, honey mustard
Wing$6.00
Eight (8) Wings:
Choice of buffalo, chili-lime, habanero-mango, barbecue, or lemon pepper
Sliders$8.00
Mini Bama: american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion or
Chicken and waffles: fried chicken, maple butter sauce
More about Twelve25
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Wings$15.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Small Wings$11.99
With the recent supply chain issues that have been ongoing, we have had the
full court press on sourcing a FRESH, QUALITY wing that meets our standards consistently. If you order wings, we would like your feedback. This wing comes from Alabama chickens (very important to us) and they are very close to the same wing we introduced to the state of Alabama back in 1981 (Fun Fact: we were the first company to introduce Buffalo style chicken wings to the state of Alabama!). This is a smaller wing, but one that is able to have a nice crispy exterior, as we have been known for over 40 years! We appreciate your patience through all of this and your continued support! (Please notice these wing prices are much lower than our wing insertion menu we had before.)
Fried Chicken Tenders$10.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
Pepper Patch Salad$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse

