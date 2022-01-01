Tuscaloosa Southern restaurants you'll love
Must-try Southern restaurants in Tuscaloosa
More about Half Shell Oyster House
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Shell Oyster House
2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Chicken Alfredo
|$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
|Fried Shrimp
|$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
|Cup Gumbo
|$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Popular items
|Berry Good Salad
|$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Pepper Patch Salad
|$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
|Lime Marinated Steak & Rice
|$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.