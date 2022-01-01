Tuscaloosa Southern restaurants you'll love

Must-try Southern restaurants in Tuscaloosa

Half Shell Oyster House image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Alfredo$17.00
Linguini tossed with creole Alfredo, topped with fresh grilled chicken and Parmesan cheese.
Fried Shrimp$19.50
Hand-battered and dusted shrimp in seasoned corn flour and fried golden.
Cup Gumbo$7.00
Gulf shrimp, crabmeat, and crawfish in a dark filé roux. Topped with white rice.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Urban Cookhouse image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Berry Good Salad$10.00
Seasonal berries, tomatoes, spice pecans, feta, and our citrus vinaigrette. We recommend adding chicken salad. Served with a warm orange roll.
Pepper Patch Salad$10.00
Black beans, corn, red onion, tomatoes, pepper jack, and our roasted jalapeño vinaigrette. We recommend adding lime-marinated steak. Served with a warm orange roll.
Lime Marinated Steak & Rice$12.00
Served with garden salad and a warm orange roll.
More about Urban Cookhouse
GB Nutrition image

 

GB Nutrition

502 Red Drew Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about GB Nutrition
Restaurant banner

 

Thomas Rib Shack

2931-15th St, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Diet Mountain Dew$2.10
Cup of Water$0.40
More about Thomas Rib Shack

