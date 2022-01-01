Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa

1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Modern Scrollwork Cake$0.00
Penelope Cake$0.00
Strawberry Cake$0.00
More about Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
Crab Cakes image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cakes$15.00
Grilled hand-crafted crab cakes made from lump crabmeat, blended with sautéed vegetables and seasonings. Garnished with lemon aioli and Parmesan cheese.
Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

