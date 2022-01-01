Chicken wraps in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chicken wraps
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Baumhower’s Victory Grille
4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa
|Chicken Club Wrap
|$10.49
|Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap
|$9.99
|Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap
|$9.99
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$10.00
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
Just Love Coffee
2531 University Boulevard #100, Tuscaloosa
|Grilled Chicken Wrap
|$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.