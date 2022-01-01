Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Tuscaloosa

Go
Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Baumhower’s Victory Grille image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower’s Victory Grille

4251 Courtney Dr, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.2 (1194 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Nanas Chicken Salad Wrap$9.99
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower’s Victory Grille
Baumhower's Victory Grille image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

Baumhower's Victory Grille

500 Harper Lee Dr., Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.3 (1092 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lunch Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken Club Wrap$10.49
Grilled Black & White Chicken Wrap$9.99
More about Baumhower's Victory Grille
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.00
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Item pic

 

Just Love Coffee

2531 University Boulevard #100, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken breast, bacon,
pepper jack cheese, spinach, tomato,
flour tortilla, chips, pickle spear and
your choice of dipping sauce.
More about Just Love Coffee
Buffalo Chicken Wrap image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.50
Grilled chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, and cheddar in white wrap. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse

Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa

Mahi Mahi

Nachos

Pies

Cinnamon Rolls

Chicken Soup

Fried Pickles

Gumbo

French Fries

Map

More near Tuscaloosa to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (343 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (296 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (832 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston