Chocolate cake in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa

1653 Mcfarland Boulevard North, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$0.00
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake$0.00
Double Chocolate Cake$0.00
More about Edgar's Bakery - Tuscaloosa
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Layer Mousse Cake$7.50
Chocolate cake filled with chocolate mousse and coated with milk chocolate icing. Finished with a ganache drizzle and chocolate chips.
More about Half Shell Oyster House Tuscaloosa

