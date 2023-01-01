Curry in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve curry
More about fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast
fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast
Rice Mine Road Northeast, Tuscaloosa
|Panang Curry Pot Sticker
|$6.95
Vegetable and pork dumplings serve with panang sauce.
|Panang Curry
|$13.45
Panang curry sauteed with coconut milk, green beans, bell pepper, carrots, and basil
|Roasted Duck with Red Curry (lunch)
|$11.95
Roasted duck sauteed with pineapple, fresh tomato and bell peppers in a spicy red curry sauce