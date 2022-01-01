Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Mugshots Grill & Bar

511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CALLIES MAHI SANDWICH$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi, lettuce, tomato, and Comeback sauce.
BLACKENED MAHI$11.29
Blackened Mahi Mahi served with grilled fresh veggies.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Shell Oyster House

2325 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

Avg 4.5 (793 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Herb Encrusted Mahi$28.00
Herb and Parmesan encrusted mahi over a bed of sautéed spinach. Topped with lemon butter cream, lump crab meat, and Parmesan cheese.
Mahi L$15.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
Mahi$20.00
Your choice of any of our fish selections grilled or blackened. Served with lemon aioli.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

