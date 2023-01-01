Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Tuscaloosa

Go
Tuscaloosa restaurants
Toast

Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Item pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Tuscaloosa

2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Tuscaloosa
Consumer pic

 

Hoo's Q & Brew

1825 McFarland Blvd N Suite #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich Special$10.00
More about Hoo's Q & Brew

Browse other tasty dishes in Tuscaloosa

Cheeseburgers

Sweet Potato Fries

Garlic Bread

Milkshakes

Chicken Tenders

Waffles

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Poboy

Map

More near Tuscaloosa to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Trussville

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Prattville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Jasper

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (202 restaurants)

Columbus

No reviews yet

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Montgomery

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (430 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (381 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (965 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (312 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (226 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston