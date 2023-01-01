Pulled pork sandwiches in Tuscaloosa
Moe's Original BBQ - Tuscaloosa
2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle Solo
$8.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, topped with house made marinated slaw, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, white Alabama BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich Solo
$8.00
