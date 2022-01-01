Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve salmon

Main pic

 

fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast

Rice Mine Road Northeast, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hibachi Salmon$15.95
More about fujiyama asia kitchen and sushi - Rice Mine Road Northeast
Item pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-020 Tuscaloosa, AL

2229 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon$0.00
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
Salmon Roll$8.35
(ORIGINAL OR FRIED) Fresh salmon inside, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Fresh Salmon$0.00
NIGIRI (ON RICE) 2 PC.
SASHIMI (NAKED) 4 PC.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi - AL-020 Tuscaloosa, AL

Map

