Turkey clubs in Tuscaloosa

Tuscaloosa restaurants
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Smoked Turkey Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH image

 

Mugshots Grill & Bar

511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
More about Mugshots Grill & Bar
Item pic

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Half Turkey Crunch Sandwich$5.00
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$10.00
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse
Turkey Crunch Sandwich image

 

Urban Cookhouse

1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa

No reviews yet
Turkey Crunch Sandwich$9.50
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
More about Urban Cookhouse

