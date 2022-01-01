Turkey clubs in Tuscaloosa
Tuscaloosa restaurants that serve turkey clubs
Moe's Original BBQ
2101 University Blvd, Tuscaloosa
|Smoked Turkey Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked, all white meat turkey breast, sliced then served on a toasted bun, with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Mugshots Grill & Bar
511 Greensboro Avenue, Tuscaloosa
|TURKEY CLUB SANDWICH
|$9.99
Grilled smoked turkey breast, hickory smoked bacon, pepper jack, guacamole, lettuce and tomatoes served on a toasted sliced sourdough bread.
Urban Cookhouse
1490 Northbank Pkwy #110, Tuscaloosa
|Half Turkey Crunch Sandwich
|$5.00
|Turkey Crunch Sandwich
|$10.00
Smoked turkey with provolone, tomatoes, marinated slaw, and hot-sweet. mustard grilled on wheat bread. Served with one side.
