Go
Tuscan Hills Winery image

Tuscan Hills Winery

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

115 Reviews

$$

2200 Historic Hills Dr.

Effingham, IL 62401

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

2200 Historic Hills Dr., Effingham IL 62401

Directions

Nearby restaurants

The office pub

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Effing Brew Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Niemerg’s Steak House

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chaser's Grill & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Tuscan Hills Winery

orange star4.7 • 115 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston