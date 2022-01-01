Go
Tuscan Prime Italian Chophouse & Dolce Bar - Annapolis

"Where Prime Meats Italian." Tuscan Prime is an approachable concept with a modern flair. The restaurant will feature outdoor dining areas, three separate private event spaces, and an open and inviting craft cocktail bar, making it the perfect destination in Annapolis for diners looking to enjoy everything from a leisurely lunch to a classy night out on the town. In addition to prime steaks and chops, award-winning modern Italian cuisine, and a masterfully crafted wine and cocktail list, Tuscan Prime’s menu will feature over the top desserts like a tiramisu milkshake and a carousel of profiteroles making it the ideal destination for any occasion. Tuscan Prime will also feature a private wine label from Veneto Italy consisting of Pinot Grigio, Valipolicella, and Prosecco.

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100

Popular Items

16oz Ribeye$49.00
16oz boneless ribeye steak, grilled to your liking.
Pomodoro$17.00
Tomato Ragu | Basil | Spaghetti
Short Rib Bolognese$28.00
Braised Short Rib | Sicilian Ricotta | Pappardelle
Beignets$15.00
Served with
Chocolate | Vanilla | Strawberry Sauces
Prime House$11.00
Cherry Tomatoes | Cucumbers | Pistachios | Olives | Peppadews | Red Onions | Feta | Red Wine Vinaigrette
Honey Dijon Glazed Brussel Sprouts$10.00
Pine Nuts
Prime Meatball$15.00
Giant Meatball | Tomato Sauce | Sicilian Ricotta Ensalata | Croutons
Lobster Ravioli$26.00
Brandy Cream Sauce | Chive
14oz NY Strip$44.00
Wet aged, highly flavorful, hand-cut New York Strip. Boneless
The Standard$11.00
Romaine | Croutons | Parmesan | Caesar
Location

1905 Towne Centre Blvd Ste. 100

Annapolis MD

Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm, 11:59 pm - 1:00 am
