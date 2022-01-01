Tusk & Cup Ridgefield

Nod Hill Brewery

We are a small batch, family-owned brewery making beer on a 10bbl solar-powered brewhouse in northern Fairfield County, CT. We gravitate towards brewing dry, hop-forward ales, crisp eminently drinkable German-style lagers, and a variety of both clean & mixed fermentation Belgian-inspired beers. We are also obsessed with session-strength, traditionally-served cask ale. We opened our brewery in 2017 with the intention of crafting expressive, balanced, and unique beers that encourage a spirit of thoughtful enjoyment. We are the first 100% solar-powered brewery in the state and we strive to operate our business mindfully, respectfully, & sustainably.

