Tusk
Middle Eastern and Mediterranean-inspired cuisine highlighting seasonal produce of the Pacific Northwest.
2448 E Burnside • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2448 E Burnside
Portland OR
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Sudra
Plant-based, Indian-inspired. Serving Portland since 2013.
Ankeny Tap & Table and Gorges Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Bamboo Sushi
The world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant serving a menu of signature sushi rolls, traditional nigiri, Japanese-inspired plates and more.
The Matador
Come to The Matador in SE Portland, OR for fresh, gourmet Mexican cuisine, hand-crafted specialty cocktails and 130+ varieties of tequila!