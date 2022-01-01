Tustin cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Tustin
More about Chocolate Bash - Tustin
CREPES • WAFFLES
Chocolate Bash - Tustin
14099 Newport Ave, Tustin
|Popular items
|Bash Roll
|$13.99
crepe rolled with your choice of 2 fruits, topped with Belgium chocolate
|Lava Cake
|$8.99
warm chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center, topped with vanilla ice-cream
|Cream Puffs
|$8.99
10 cream puffs topped with your choice of Belgium chocolate
More about Boba Square at The District
SMOOTHIES
Boba Square at The District
2481 Park Ave, Tustin
|Popular items
|Jasmin Milk Tea
Jasmine tea has a fresh and subtle floral taste, which is slightly sweet compared to plain green tea drinks
|House Milk Tea
It tastes like a well balanced and sweet milky beverage with a slight twist, boba pearls. Though sweet, it's not overpoweringly sweet since teas counteract sweetness and creaminess of boba flavors.
|Almond Milk Tea
It is a traditional Taiwanese style with authentic nutty and creamy taste