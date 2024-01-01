Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Egg rolls in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Egg Rolls
Tustin restaurants that serve egg rolls
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
658 El Camino Real, Tustin
No reviews yet
Egg Rolls
$7.00
Stuffed with vegetable served with sweet n’ sour sauce
More about Kitajima Sushi & Thai
Orange Roll & Sushi - Tustin - 139 W First St.
139 W First St., Tustin
No reviews yet
Egg Roll
$4.50
More about Orange Roll & Sushi - Tustin - 139 W First St.
Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin
Lamb Gyros
Lentil Soup
Turkey Clubs
Beef Soup
Taquitos
Burritos
Salmon Rolls
Squid
More near Tustin to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(133 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.5
(115 restaurants)
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(110 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(86 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(73 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(104 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1272 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(1045 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(36 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(116 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(507 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1185 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(204 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(318 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(184 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(253 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston