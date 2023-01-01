Filet mignon in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve filet mignon
More about Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
17582 17th Street, Tustin
|Filet Mignon Pita Wrap
|$12.95
|Filet Mignon Taco Plate
|$14.95
|Filet Mignon Kabob A la Carte (no sides included)
|$14.95
More about Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin
17582 17th Street Suite 105, Tustin
|Grass-Fed Filet-Mignon Kabob Meal Prep
|$13.95
5oz grass fed filet-mignon kabob with your choice of sides.
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.