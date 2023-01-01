Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Filet mignon in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve filet mignon

Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105

17582 17th Street, Tustin

Filet Mignon Pita Wrap$12.95
Filet Mignon Taco Plate$14.95
Filet Mignon Kabob A la Carte (no sides included)$14.95
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin

17582 17th Street Suite 105, Tustin

Grass-Fed Filet-Mignon Kabob Meal Prep$13.95
5oz grass fed filet-mignon kabob with your choice of sides.
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
