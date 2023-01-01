Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
French fries in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
French Fries
Tustin restaurants that serve french fries
Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
30461 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.99
More about Philly's Best Cheesesteaks
The HotSpot Grill - Tustin - 15712 Tustin Village Way
15712 Tustin Village Way, Tustin
No reviews yet
French Fries
$3.99
More about The HotSpot Grill - Tustin - 15712 Tustin Village Way
Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin
Fried Rice
Cheeseburgers
Fish Tacos
Nachos
Cheesecake
Arugula Salad
Custard
Kimchi
More near Tustin to explore
Irvine
Avg 4.4
(120 restaurants)
Costa Mesa
Avg 4.4
(108 restaurants)
Anaheim
Avg 4.4
(87 restaurants)
Santa Ana
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Orange
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Foothill Ranch
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
No reviews yet
Newport Coast
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(83 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(1077 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(911 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(28 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(80 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(417 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(1038 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(158 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(250 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(148 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(220 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston