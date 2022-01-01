Fried rice in Tustin
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
17460 17th Street, Tustin
|Tomato Fried Rice
|$15.00
Tomato sauce cooked with tender cuts of beef, tomatoes, onions, and egg.
|Salted Fish Fried Rice
|$16.00
Bell pepper, onions, egg, and romaine lettuce stir fried and topped with pungent salted fish.
|Belacan Fried Rice
|$15.00
Signature fried rice with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers. onions, and egg in toasted belacan shrimp paste.