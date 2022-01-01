Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Tustin

Go
Tustin restaurants
Toast

Tustin restaurants that serve fried rice

Item pic

 

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

17460 17th Street, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tomato Fried Rice$15.00
Tomato sauce cooked with tender cuts of beef, tomatoes, onions, and egg.
Salted Fish Fried Rice$16.00
Bell pepper, onions, egg, and romaine lettuce stir fried and topped with pungent salted fish.
Belacan Fried Rice$15.00
Signature fried rice with chicken, shrimp, bell peppers. onions, and egg in toasted belacan shrimp paste.
More about Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
China West Express image

 

China West Express

17292 McFadden Ave, Tustin

Avg 3.9 (966 reviews)
House Fried Rice$12.99
More about China West Express

Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin

Curry

Tacos

Cheesecake

Mango Smoothies

Chow Mein

Chili

Cheese Fries

Cookies

Map

More near Tustin to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.4 (55 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (685 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (187 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (102 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston