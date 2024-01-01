Greek salad in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
17582 17th Street, Tustin
|Greek Salad
|$4.95
With feta cheese and Kalamata olives
More about Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin
17582 17th Street Suite 105, Tustin
|Greek Salad
|$6.95
Mixed greens (red leaf, romaine, arugula), cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, fire roasted corn, feta cheese and Kalamata olives. Dressing choice on the side. Make sure you shake dressings before adding to salad.