Kung pao chicken in Tustin

Sichuan Impression - Tustin
13816 Red Hill Ave, Tustin
|宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken
|$16.99
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
17460 17th Street, Tustin
|Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken
|$18.00
Chicken in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
|FAMILY SPECIAL A: Crab Rangoons, Veg Chow Mein, Kung Pao Chicken, 1 TO-GO Rice
|$35.00