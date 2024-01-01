Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kung pao chicken in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve kung pao chicken

Item pic

 

Sichuan Impression - Tustin

13816 Red Hill Ave, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
宫保鸡丁ORIGINAL Kung - Pao Chicken$16.99
boneless chicken fillets, peanuts ,scallion, dry chili无骨鸡肉 花生 青葱 干辣椒段
More about Sichuan Impression - Tustin
Item pic

 

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

17460 17th Street, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Malaysian Kung Pao Chicken$18.00
Chicken in a savory soy sauce blended with Malaysian spices with bell peppers, onions, dried chilis, garnished with cashews.
FAMILY SPECIAL A: Crab Rangoons, Veg Chow Mein, Kung Pao Chicken, 1 TO-GO Rice$35.00
More about Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

