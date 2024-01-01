Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb gyros in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve lamb gyros

Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105

17582 17th Street, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Lamb Gyro Taco Plate$10.95
Lamb Gyro Salad$11.95
Lamb Gyro Taco$3.50
More about Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105
Item pic

 

Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin

17582 17th Street Suite 105, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lamb Gyro Meal Prep$9.95
5oz lamb gyro cooked on a vertical grill and sliced.
Recommended sauce: Tzatziki
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
More about Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin

