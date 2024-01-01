Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Off The Boat Fish Grill- Tustin - 17582 17th Street, Suite 105

17582 17th Street, Tustin

Mahi Veracruzano$18.95
Mahi Slider$3.95
Grilled Mahi Taco Plate$11.95
Meal Prep by Fresh Off The Boat Fish Grill - Tustin - Meal Prep - Tustin

17582 17th Street Suite 105, Tustin

Grilled Mahi-Mahi Meal Prep$9.95
5oz grilled wild-caught mahi-mahi with your choice of sides. Topped with *Mojo sauce.
*Mojo: Olive oil, shallots, garlic, wine, lemon juice
Heating instructions: Remove packaged sauces and pita (if included). Microwave with lid on or off for 2 - 2 and a half minutes. All meals are prepared fresh and refrigerated before pickup/delivery. Meals will last 5-6 days from the date prepared.
