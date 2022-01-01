Oreo shakes in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Oreo Shakes
Tustin restaurants that serve oreo shakes
CREPES • WAFFLES
Chocolate Bash - Tustin
14099 Newport Ave, Tustin
Avg 4.6
(3704 reviews)
Oreo Shake
$8.99
More about Chocolate Bash - Tustin
SMOOTHIES
Boba Square at The District
2481 Park Ave, Tustin
Avg 4.4
(877 reviews)
Oreo Cookie Shake
More about Boba Square at The District
