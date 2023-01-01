Shrimp curry in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve shrimp curry
More about Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES
Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin
|Shrimp Tempura Curry Bowl
|$16.00
More about Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro
17460 17th Street, Tustin
|Crispy Curry Leaf Shrimp
|$24.00
Choice of shell on or shell off shrimp sautéed with fragrant curry leaves, bell peppers, and onions.
|Claypot Curry Shrimp
|$24.00
Simmered in a rich coconut milk curry with seasonal vegetables.