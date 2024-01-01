Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Tustin

Go
Tustin restaurants
Toast

Tustin restaurants that serve squid

Item pic

 

Kitajima Sushi & Thai

658 El Camino Real, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Squid$5.00
More about Kitajima Sushi & Thai
Item pic

 

Sichuan Impression - Tustin

13816 Red Hill Ave, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
干锅鱿鱼Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot$22.99
Squid, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鱿鱼 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段
More about Sichuan Impression - Tustin

Browse other tasty dishes in Tustin

Burritos

Eel

Greek Salad

Quesadillas

Chicken Salad

Yakisoba

Kimchi

Beef Teriyaki

Map

More near Tustin to explore

Irvine

Avg 4.4 (133 restaurants)

Costa Mesa

Avg 4.5 (115 restaurants)

Anaheim

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)

Santa Ana

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Orange

Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)

Fountain Valley

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Foothill Ranch

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Aliso Viejo

No reviews yet

Newport Coast

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (104 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1272 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1045 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (507 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1185 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (184 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (253 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston