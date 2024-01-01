Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Squid in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Squid
Tustin restaurants that serve squid
Kitajima Sushi & Thai
658 El Camino Real, Tustin
No reviews yet
Squid
$5.00
More about Kitajima Sushi & Thai
Sichuan Impression - Tustin
13816 Red Hill Ave, Tustin
No reviews yet
干锅鱿鱼Spicy Fried Squid Dry Pot
$22.99
Squid, potato ,mushroom, baby bamboo shoot，dry chili 鱿鱼 鲜土豆 杏鲍菇 小竹笋 干辣椒段
More about Sichuan Impression - Tustin
