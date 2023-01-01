Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steamed rice in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve steamed rice

Sushi Bear image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B

17292 McFadden Ave Unit B, Tustin

Avg 4.2 (1806 reviews)
Takeout
Steamed Rice Bowl$3.00
More about Sushi Bear - 17292 McFadden Ave Unit B
Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro image

 

Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

17460 17th Street, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Steamed Rice$2.50
More about Belacan Grill Malaysian Bistro

