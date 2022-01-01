Strawberry cheesecake in Tustin
Baked Dessert Bar - Tustin - Tustin/Irivine
2423 Park Ave, Tustin
|Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Cupcake
|$2.75
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cream cheese frosting and graham cracker crumbs
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cake
|$60.00
24-48 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED. Strawberry cake filled with strawberry creamcheese frosting, topped with strawberry ganache drip and edged with graham cracker crumbs.
|Strawberry Cheesecake Cupcake
|$4.75
Strawberry cupcake with strawberry filling topped with strawberry cheesecake frosting and graham cracker crumbs