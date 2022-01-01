Tacos in Tustin
Tustin restaurants that serve tacos
More about Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
TACOS
Mezquite Tacos & Fuego
14075 Newport Avenue, Tustin
|House Taco
|$2.50
choice of tortilla, choice of protein (asada, pollo, pastor), topped with onion, cilantro and guacamole *salsa on the side
|Fish Taco
|$2.99
choice of tortilla, beer battered fish (swai) topped with red cabbage, pico de gallo (*contains onion and cilantro*), chipotle aioli sauce and white crema sauce
|Chicharron Taco
|$2.75
choice of tortilla, with crispy chicharron, salsa roja (spicy), topped with guacamole, queso fresco and cilantro *can substitute for salsa verde (mild) upon request