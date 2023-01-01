Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tandoori in Tustin

Tustin restaurants
Tustin restaurants that serve tandoori

The Yellow Chilli - Tustin - 2463 Park Avenue

2463 Park Avenue, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tandoori Roti$4.99
A popular Indian flatbread made in clay oven
Item pic

 

The HotSpot Grill - Tustin - 15712 Tustin Village Way

15712 Tustin Village Way, Tustin

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tandoori Chicken Burger$9.99
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
Tandoori Shawarma$9.99
All natural chicken with no hormones, antibiotics or (Msg). Allergy alert, may contain egg or sesame seeds.
