Tomato soup in
Tustin
/
Tustin
/
Tomato Soup
Tustin restaurants that serve tomato soup
Seven Grams
1086 Irvine Boulevard, Tustin
No reviews yet
Tomato Prime Beef Noodle Soup
$14.00
Standard Round Noodles, Tomato Slice, Prime Beef, Fried Egg, Green Onion, Kale-leaf
More about Seven Grams
Utopia European Caffe
2489N Park Ave, Tustin
No reviews yet
Tomato Soup
$8.00
More about Utopia European Caffe
