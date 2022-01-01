Tutti Pazzi

THE DOGHOUSE

No reviews yet

Two guys in a hut bringing fresh food at reasonable prices to locals and tourists alike. One a bartender for 17 years. Another a chef that started cooking twenty years ago. Together they decided to quit their jobs and start up a food stand with great food at a price that you can't beat! 42 years of service industry experience combined. We try to make as much as possible from scratch! Come on by and enjoy the great food and sun! We are here to make you smile with our great food and friendly conversation! Don't forget practice safe lunch, use condiments!

