Tutti Pazzi

Italian Kitchen serving fresh Pasta, Seafood & Pizza

1200 Periwinkle Way

Popular Items

Insalata Mista$13.00
Mixed Baby Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Pine Nuts, Shaved Parmigiano, Balsamic Dressing (GF, VG)
Mozzarella Triangles$12.00
Fried Mozzarella Triangles With Marinara Sauce (VG)
Prosciutto Pizza$19.00
Prosciutto, Arugula, Shaved Parmigiano, Fresh Mozzarella, Roasted Red Pepper, EVOO
Chicken Parmigiana$23.00
Herb Breaded Chicken, Fresh Mozzarella, Marinara Sauce, Penne
Formaggio Pizza$13.00
Sauce, Mozzarella (VG)
Verdura Pizza$16.00
Cherry Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Peppers, Onions, Artichokes, Olives, Fresh Mozzarella, EVOO (VG)
Carne Mi Amore Pizza$17.00
Sauce, Pepperoni, House-Made Sausage, Meatballs, Fresh Mozzarella
Margherita Pizza$14.00
Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO (VG)
Insalata Cesare$13.00
Romaine, Croutons, Caesar Dressing (VG)
Insalata Tutti Pazzi$18.00
Arugula, Gorgonzola Cheese, Dried Figs, Strawberries, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Glazed Walnuts, Shaved Parmigiano, Lemon Honey Dressing (GF, VG)
Sanibel FL

Sunday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday3:30 pm - 11:00 pm
