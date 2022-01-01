Go
Tutto il Giorno Southampton

Italian Fine Dining in the heart of Southampton Village

56 Nugent St

Tricolore$19.00
Rucola, trevisano, endive, pistachio, Parmigiano, balsamic dressing. Gluten free, vegetarian
Linguine 1/2$17.50
Fracosta$57.00
Rib Eye, herb fries, Cipollini onios, Barolo wine sauce
Pollo$45.00
Chicken “under the brick”, roasted new potatoes, carrots and fava beans and preserved lemon.
Burrata$27.00
Burrata, Heirloom grape tomatoes, fresh basil
Pasta Special$38.00
Biscotti$16.00
Assortment of Italian pastries
Pesce Entero$50.00
Whole grilled branzino, herb salad, daily vegetables
Cartoccio$46.00
“Catch of the day” baked in parchment paper, black olives, capers, cherry tomatoes
Please call 631-377-3611 for the daily selection.
Polpo$31.00
Charred octopus, fingerling potato, green olives and preserved lemons.
Location

56 Nugent St

Southampton NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
