Tutto Calcio Espresso Bar

Come in and enjoy!

12-44 Clintonville Street • $$

Avg 4 (21 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Cutlet Broccoli Rabe$14.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), broccoli rabe and fresh mozzarella
Chicken Cutlet American$14.95
Chicken cutlet (grilled or fried), American cheese, lettuce, tomato
and chipotle mayo
Chicken Parm$20.95
Sicilian Pie$25.95
Giovanna's Famous Arancini$5.50
Pane e Panelle$9.95
A fried chickpea filet served on a mafalda roll (semolina w/ seeds)
Fried Calamari$14.95
Tender calamari, fried and served with a size of homemade marinara sauce
Regular Pie$18.95
Cartoccio$4.95
Doughnut dough, rolled, fried, cooled, filled w/ cannoli cream and dusted with a granulated sugar & cinnamon mix
Penne alla Vodka$16.95
Upscale
Formal
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

12-44 Clintonville Street

Whitestone NY

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
