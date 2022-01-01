Go
Twain's Brewpub & Billiards

Ale in Good Fun!
With pool tables, shuffleboard, darts, large patios, and a giant bar & dining room, there's something for everyone!

211 E Trinity Pl • $$

Avg 3.5 (393 reviews)

Popular Items

Wings
Choose One Sauce.
If you choose more than one sauce, they will be mixed together.
If you would like two separate flavors, you must order 2 10 counts.
No split flavors
Winter Burger$2.00
Bacon, pickled apples, smoked Gouda, red onion, arugula, herb aioli on a sesame bun.
House Fries$5.00
Served with Sriracha Mayo
Beer Queso$7.50
Cheese dip, with your choice of chips
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded chicken tenders, with your choice of dip
Smoked Wings
Rubbed, smoked, fried & sauced!
Hamburger$13.00
Stone Mountain Cattle beef, sesame seed bun, lettuce, tomato, onion
Fish & Chips$15.00
Served with slaw & tartar sauce
Nachos$10.00
Tortilla chips, cheddar cheese, queso, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, salsa and sour cream on the side.
Winter Salad
Smoked Beets, herbed goat cheese, shaved fennel, candied pecans with orange and honey vinaigrette
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Live Music
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

211 E Trinity Pl

Decatur GA

Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
