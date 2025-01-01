Restaurant banner image
Modern American

Twelve 28 Kitchen

10118 Commerical Street

Penn Valley, CA 95946

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

A warm & comfortable social gathering place where our passion is on food that we make from the heart and the people we get to enjoy it with! We source local ingredients when possible as well as local craft beers and wine. We look forward to having you as our guest!

Location

10118 Commerical Street, Penn Valley, CA 95946

Directions

Similar restaurants in your area

Capitol Garage
View restaurantnext
Sage Leaf
View restaurantnext
Maggie's - Desolation Hotel
View restaurantnext
Eve's Eatery 402 North Carson Street
View restaurantnext
1933 KITCHEN & BAR 360 LAWLER CENTER
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
View restaurantnext
Gott's Roadside
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
© 2025 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston