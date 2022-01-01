Go
Twelve 28 Kitchen

10118 Commerical Street • $$

Avg 5 (2134 reviews)

Popular Items

New York Strip Pave (7 oz)$39.00
Prime New York steak, grilled asparagus, roasted garlic mashed potatos, beurre colbert (red wine veal sauce, herb, shallot compound butter)
Our famous buttermilk biscuit w/honey butter$5.00
Our tender, flaky, buttermilk biscuits with whipped local wingfield honey butter
Bucatini and Meatballs$30.00
Bucatini pasta, rich san marzano tomato sauce, pork and beef meatballs, herb ricotta, parmesan, gremolata, sciabica olive oil
Rigatoni and Meatballs$25.00
rigatoni pasta, rich san marzano tomato sauce, pork and beef meatballs, herb ricotta, parmesan, gremolata, sciabica olive oil
Penntucky Fried Chicken a.k.a Z.F.C.$30.00
Lemon-Garlic-Herb brined Mary's chicken (3 piece), buttermilk fried breast, thigh, roasted garlic-yukon gold mashed potato, gravy, toasted poppyseed creamy coleslaw
Pork Belly & Kimchi Fried Rice$25.00
Crispy braised pork belly, house napa cabbage kimchi, sugar snap peas, egg, scallion, pickled chiles
La Bete Noire$11.00
Our decadent, flourless chocolate cake. Aka THE BLACK BEAST
Easter Dinner SOLD OUT!!!$40.00
apple cider and rosemary brined, Maple Sugar glazed bone in pork chop, baby carrots, potato gratin and dutch crunch roll. Carrot Cake Roulade for dessert. YOU CAN PRE ORDER FOR SUNDAY, BUT WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE TO PICK UP UNTIL SUNDAY.
Spring Vegetable Risotto$25.00
risotto of local carnaroli rice, california asparagus, sauteed maitake mushrooms, pickled carrot, italian salsa verde, parmesan.
Lamb Cassoulet$30.00
chef's favorite local James Ranch Lamb, braised shoulder, red wine-garlic-herb lamb sausage, heirloom tarbais bean stew, garlic-lemon-herb gremolata

Location

10118 Commerical Street

Penn Valley CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
