Twelve Restaurant & Bar

Locally owned upscale-casual restaurant and bar featuring fresh classic American cuisine, including steaks, seafood, specialty salads and sandwiches. Located in the Westlake shopping center at 119th St. and Maple.

12111 W Maple St

Popular Items

Classic Cheeseburger$13.90
House ground chuck, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, caramelized onion, mustard & mayo on toasted brioche bun
Smoked Salmon Salad$14.50
Mixed Greens, crispy potato straws, cucumber, tomato, red onion, fresh blueberries with house smoked salmon, lemon-poppy vinaigrette & crumbled feta cheese
Spicy Shrimp Pasta$22.90
Tender penne pasta with Cajun seasoned gulf shrimp, andouille sausage, roasted mixed mushrooms, roasted red peppers in a spicy Cajun cream sauce
Kid Tenders$6.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken tenders, double breaded & fried crispy with choice of side.
Vanilla Creme Brulee$7.00
Creamy vanilla custard with crispy caramelized sugar top fresh made whipped cream.
Twelve Chicken Salad$13.50
Mixed greens, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, toasted almonds, dates & fresh corn with honey-white balsamic vinaigrette, goat cheese & chopped bacon
Location

Wichita KS

Sunday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
