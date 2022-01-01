Go
Toast

Twelve Whiskey Barbecue

Come on in and enjoy!

1222 East Carson St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Dozen Wings$17.00
Pig Stack$14.00
Pulled pork, Your Choice of BBQ, Bacon, Onions Straws, and Coleslaw on a Kaiser Bun. Served with your choice of a side.
Half Dozen Wings$11.00
The Smoke House Platter$28.00
1/4 Pulled Pork, 1/4 Beef Brisket, Smoked Chicken, 3 Baby Back RIbs, Pork Sausage Links. Served with all 4 House Made BBQ Sauces, house pickles and onions and white bread. Sides sold seperate.
Mac & Cheese$3.00
Brisket Cheesesteak$15.00
Smoked, thinly sliced brisket, white cheddar cheese, mayo, sautéed peppers and onions, and banana peppers on a Mancini torpedo roll. Served with a side of your choice.
BBQ Plate$0.01
Your Meat Price will included 2 sides, house pickles and onions, and a BBQ sauce of your choice.
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Our Famous Tendes with your choice of wing sauce and Ranch or Blue Cheese and a side.
Best Wrapper Alive$14.00
Smoked Chicken, Crispy Bacon, Guacamole, Jack Cheese, Spicy BBQ, Chipotle Mayo, Corn Salsa, and Greens in a cheddar tortilla. Served with a side of your choice.
Side Fries$3.00
See full menu

Location

1222 East Carson St.

Pittsburg PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Club Cafe - PGH

No reviews yet

www.ClubCafeLive.com

Doce Taqueria Southside

No reviews yet

Taco craving? You came to the right place! Place your order for pickup below.

The Melting Pot

No reviews yet

Say “hello” to Melting Pot To-Go. Enjoy the Fondue Night In experience in the comfort of your own home. Satisfy your fondue craving with creamy cheese fondue, fresh salad, and rich chocolate fondue.

The Colombian Spot - Southside

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston