Twenty88
Delivery or Pick Up! :)
TAPAS
2088 Ventura Blvd • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2088 Ventura Blvd
Camarillo CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
BLVD BRGR CO.
Come in and Enjoy our certified Beef Angus burgers, Shakes & Beer on tab
2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina
Come in and enjoy the Best Mexican food and drinks in beautiful Camarillo!
Tony’s Pizza Bros
NEW YORK-STYLE PIZZA AND AUTHENTIC ITALIAN RECIPES
FRESH CURRY CHEFS
Come in and enjoy!