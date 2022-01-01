Go
Toast

Twenty88

Delivery or Pick Up! :)

TAPAS

2088 Ventura Blvd • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1545 reviews)

Popular Items

SCALLOP/LOBS RISOTTO$38.00
AHI AVOCADO SALAD$24.00
Fresh seared ahi with wasabi drizzle served on top of Asian salad of mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, cucumber, green onions, mandarin segments, crispy wontons, tossed with our citrus ponzu dressing
FILET MIGNON BITES$18.00
Sriracha-teriyaki marinated filet mignon, cucumber relish, served with wasabi aioli dipping sauce
BRUSSELS SPROUTS$14.00
Cajun sausage, roasted garlic, grilled onions, and shaved parmigiano reggiano
Blood Orange Margarita$14.00
El jimador blanco tequila, organic agave ne ctar, blood orange, lime juice
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES ARE ONLY SOLD WHEN ACCOMPANIED BY A FOOD PURCHASE.
MAZATLAN SHRIMP$16.00
GOAT CHEEESE EGG ROLLS$14.00
9 mini goat cheese eggrolls served with apricot serrano jam
CRISPY WINGS$16.00
Choice of key lime or sweet and spicy Saigon, served with cilantro ranch
G-EGGROLLS$12.00
BURRATA CAPRESE SALAD$18.00
Creamy burrata cheese, seasonal fruit, pistachios, baby arugula, California olive oil, balsamic drizzle, tossed with our citrus vinaigrette
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2088 Ventura Blvd

Camarillo CA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

BLVD BRGR CO.

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy our certified Beef Angus burgers, Shakes & Beer on tab

2 Agave Maria's Restaurant & Cantina

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy the Best Mexican food and drinks in beautiful Camarillo!

Tony’s Pizza Bros

No reviews yet

NEW YORK-STYLE PIZZA AND AUTHENTIC ITALIAN RECIPES

FRESH CURRY CHEFS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston