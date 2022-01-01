Twentyonegrains

Go
We’re devoted to promoting organic farming products, healthy eating, and the rediscovery of alternative grains largely ignored by Western palates.
Our Restaurants offer a 100% naturally gluten-free menu to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, for consumers that are looking for a more holistic food experience, innovative ingredients and a high nutritional profile.

152 W 52nd St • $$

Popular Items

Better Brown Rice$10.90
Softened broccoli rabe, green beans, and pickled shallot with scallions, almonds for crunch, and a swirl of sriracha.
Avocado$8.50
Just-smashed avocado, grilled corn, and a sliced hard boiled egg with sunflower seeds on top
Hungry Bowl$10.90
Brown Rice, beans, grilled corn, avocado, homemade spicy mango chutney, crispy GF tortilla
The Medi Salad$10.90
Romaine lettuce, carrots, harissa marinated cucumber, roasted beets, crispy chickpeas, feta cheese
Quinoa with a Kick$10.90
Cubed and roasted zucchini topped with piquillo pepper, sliced cherry tomatoes, preserved lemon and a sprinkle of fresh parsley, balsamic vinaigrette
Kalling it Kale$10.90
Fresh kale mixed with charred avocado, thinly sliced fennel, avocado, and our 21 grains mix. Topped with colorful watermelon radish and a basil-yogurt dressing.
Crisp Cauli$10.90
Red cabbage and baby spinach come together to compliment Gomasio salt-roasted cauliflower, toasted oat, and the lemon buttermilk dressing.
Green Spring$10.90
Bright asparagus, sugar snap peas and green beans sit alongside broccoli leaf, and for crunch: amaranth cracker and almonds. Tossed with a fresh herbs vinaigrette.
Hearty Eggplant$10.90
A base of brown rice holds warm roasted purple eggplant, arugula, and flavor-packed sun dried tomatoes. Curried garbanzo beans are sprinkled on top with a turmeric-orange dressing.
Savory Endive$10.90
Peppery arugula, romaine and buckwheat build the base, with juicy grapes, scallions, and radishes added along with a zesty red wine dressing.
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

152 W 52nd St

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
