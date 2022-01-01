Go
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

155 NE Promontory • $$

Avg 4.3 (1970 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Moroccan Beef$15.00
Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
Chicken Parmesan$28.00
breaded chicken breast topped with roasted garlic marinara, mozzarella cheese and balsamic glaze all served atop penne pasta tossed in pesto cream sauce.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Orange Chicken Salad$16.00
Romaine, cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, spiced cashews, crisp wontons, orange basil dressing, tempura orange chicken.
Truffle Steak Penne$25.00
Grilled steak, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Steak Salad$17.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
The Kraken$17.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, chipotle candied bacon, avocado, bacon cream cheese, gochujang ketchup, smoked cheddar, brioche.
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

155 NE Promontory

Farmington UT

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
