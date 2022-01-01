Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
Located at Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, Twigs offers a great American chef-crafted menu along with a full bar featuring local wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Join us on the patio, dine-in by our cozy fireplace, or enjoy takeout at home.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD
1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A • $$
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
