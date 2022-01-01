Go
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Located at Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick, Twigs offers a great American chef-crafted menu along with a full bar featuring local wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Join us on the patio, dine-in by our cozy fireplace, or enjoy takeout at home.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A • $$

Avg 4.5 (1757 reviews)

Popular Items

Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Twigs Fries$8.00
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Moroccan Beef$15.00
Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
Turkey BLT Wrap$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1321 N Columbia Center Drive #901 A

Kennewick WA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

