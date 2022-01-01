Go
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

3690 E Monarch Sky Ln Suite 100

Popular Items

Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Pear & Roasted Beet Salad$12.00
Roasted beets, shaved pear, candied walnuts, gorgonzola, mixed greens, red wine vinaigrette.
Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Steak Salad$17.00
Grilled coulotte, toasted cashews, tomatoes, red onions, feta, mixed greens,
balsamic dressing.
Truffle Chicken Penne$25.00
Grilled chicken, garlic, bacon, parmesan, broccolini, truffle cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes.
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Meridian ID

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm, 10:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
