Go
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

854 Reviews

$$

4320 S Regal

Spokane, WA 99223

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Twigs Signature Burger$18.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markIntimate
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

4320 S Regal, Spokane WA 99223

Directions

Gallery

Twigs Signature Burger image
Toasted Pecan Caesar image
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Morty's Tap & Grille
orange star4.1 • 575
5517 S Regal St Spokane, WA 99223
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
Press Public House and Hang 10 Hawaiian BBQ Grill
orange starNo Reviews
909 S. Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99204
View restaurantnext
Lord Stanley's
orange starNo Reviews
108 N. Washington St. Suite 101 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar
orange starNo Reviews
-157 S Howard Street Ste #102 Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Steelhead Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
218 N Howard St Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext

Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Spokane

Hops n Drops
orange star4.6 • 2,635
9265 N Nevada St Spokane, WA 99218
View restaurantnext
Manito Tap House
orange star4.4 • 1,801
3011 S Grand Blvd Spokane, WA 99203
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.6 • 1,497
707 W Main Ave Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
The Barrel Steak & Seafood House
orange star4.5 • 870
6404 N Wall St Spokane, WA 99208
View restaurantnext
Umi Kitchen and Sushi Bar
orange star4.6 • 829
1309 West Summit Parkway Spokane, WA 99201
View restaurantnext
Crimson Hearth
orange star4.7 • 646
11003 E. Sprague Spokane Valley, WA 99206
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Spokane

Coeur D Alene

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Hayden

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Pullman

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Moscow

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Moses Lake

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Lewiston

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Pasco

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Walla Walla

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Richland

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon

Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

orange star4.2 • 854 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Delivery

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston