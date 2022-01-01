Go
Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar

A North Spokane institution at Wandermere. Join us for great chef-crafted American food and drink. Open daily at 11am for lunch, dinner, and late-night.

WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

401 E FARWELL RD • $$

Avg 4.6 (1060 reviews)

Popular Items

Toasted Pecan Caesar$11.00
Romaine, parmesan, garlic croutons, cumin pecans, creamy caesar dressing.
Chicken Bacon Avocado$14.00
Grilled chicken, honey-cured bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato, white cheddar, chipotle bbq aioli.
Moroccan Beef$15.00
Sautéed sirloin bites, Moroccan spice focaccia, gorgonzola fondue, balsamic.
Twigs Fries$8.00
Crispy fries with cayenne pepper and basil.
Insalada Mista$13.00
Romaine, baby spring greens, gorgonzola crumbles, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, red wine vinaigrette.
Twigs Signature Burger$15.00
Locally sourced Angus beef, honey-cured bacon, tempura onion ring, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, brioche.
Turkey BLT Wrap$14.00
Turkey, bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, basil mayo, tomato basil tortilla.
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

401 E FARWELL RD

Spokane WA

Sunday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 1:00 am
