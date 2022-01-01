Twigs Bistro and Martini Bar
A North Spokane institution at Wandermere. Join us for great chef-crafted American food and drink. Open daily at 11am for lunch, dinner, and late-night.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS • PASTA • PIZZA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
401 E FARWELL RD • $$
Location
401 E FARWELL RD
Spokane WA
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 1:00 am
