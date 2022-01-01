TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi

Go
SUSHI • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

985 Boardman Alley • $$

Avg 4.5 (783 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Tempura$8.50
[shrimp tempura, cucumber] sesame seeds, sweet soy glaze
Sweet Baby James$16.00
[spicy shredded crab, shrimp, green onion] tempura fried, spicy mayo, sweet soy glaze, sweet chili
Crazy Cali$14.00
[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] shredded spicy crab, sweet soy glaze, wasabi mayo, spicy mayo,
tempura crunchies
Twiisted Classic* [gs*]$13.00
applewood smoked bacon, melted cheddar, pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, spicy mayo, toasted brioche bun
Goon Dip$8.50
shredded crab, savory cream sauce, green onion, hot sauce, fried wonton chips
Spicy Crab$8.50
[shredded spicy crab] togarashi, spicy mayo
Burger & Sushi Combo$17.00
our plain as jane burger, your choice of one classic sushi roll, and twiisted fries [upgrade to any craft burger for just $4]
California [gs*]$8.00
[shredded crab, avocado, cucumber] sesame seeds
Philadelphia [gs]$8.50
[smoked salmon, cucumber, cream cheese] sesame seeds
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

985 Boardman Alley

Medina OH

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
