Go
Toast

Twilight Room

A North Portland legend. A great place for everyone.

5242 N. Lombard

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

5242 N. Lombard

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Victorico's Mexican Food

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Tiny Bubble Room

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

StormBreaker Brewing

No reviews yet

We are committed to helping you weather the storm

Casa Zoraya

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy Peruvian food!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston