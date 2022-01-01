Twin Acres Ice Cream Shoppe

British Beer Company

No reviews yet

In England, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and across Europe, the pub or "local" is the center of town life. A place to enjoy a pint with friends, relax with family, share news and be entertained. At The British Beer Company enjoy that same pub experience here in New England. Our staff will make you feel right at home, while our menu offers American Favorites and British Classics. Feeling parched? Have a pint from our extensive local and international beer list. See you at the pub!

